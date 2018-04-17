Over the last few years we have put together a lot of galleries of terrible parking jobs in Twin Falls, but this is the first one that is a gallery of just trucks. Whether they are not even close to parking in the lines or taking up multiple spots - these trucks are possibly the worst offenders out there.

I notice a lot of these are issues with backing in to a space and there will always be arguments for why they parked the way they did. Do you think it is fair to do a gallery of just trucks since they are harder to park than a small car? Or is it fair game since they should still park normal no matter the vehicle?

Special thanks and shout out to everyone who has submitted pictures to us over the last few months. You guys make these galleries possible...along with the drivers who parked so poorly.

BONUS VIDEOS OF TERRIBLE TWIN FALLS PARKING