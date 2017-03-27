35 Year Old Man Falls Into Canyon at Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A pedestrian fell off an overlook going down to Shoshone Falls on Sunday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says the man fell between 50 and 60 feet. The man was later identified as Jessie Manning, 35, and sustained "serious" injuries.

Firefighters and Magic Valley Paramedics hiked down to the man while Air Saint Luke's landed in the canyon. That allowed first responders to get the man into the helicopter and to a trauma center quicker.

"It helped us out a lot because it meant we didn't have to set up our ropes and the rescue would have taken a lot longer," said said Mitchell Brooks, a battalion chief with the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Twin Falls Police Officers prevented people from going down into the park and ensured others left while crews could rescue the individual.