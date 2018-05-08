4,000 Trout Saved after Their Ride Broke Down on Idaho Road

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) State wildlife officials say a catastrophe was averted after a fish transport truck broke down on a busy Idaho interstate earlier this spring. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the truck from the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery was stock with 4,000 rainbow trout and headed to stock Mann Lake near Lewiston when it broke down near Mountain Home on Interstate 84.

Fish and Game says fortunately two smaller transport trucks were available to transfer the trout from the broken truck. The Idaho Transportation Department along with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office directed traffic while crews from Nampa, Niagara Springs, and Hagerman hatcheries transferred the fish to the other trucks. However, the fish never made it to their original destination, instead they were rerouted to Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.