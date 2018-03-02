42nd Annual Intercollegiate Rodeo Coming To Twin Falls
Rodeo riders from throughout the Rocky Mountain Region will converge in Twin Falls for the annual College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo on March 9th and 10th.
More than 10 colleges and universities from throughout the western states will be sending their most skilled riders--both male and female-- to the Eldon Evans Expo Center, in Twin Falls. The riders will be competing for the opportunity to qualify for college nationals.
The rodeo is scheduled from 7:00PM - 9:00PM, both nights. For more details, visit the event's Facebook page.