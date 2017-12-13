44 Pounds of Pot Nabbed by Elmore County

Elmore County Sheriff's Office

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho authorities stopped 44 pounds of marijuana from reaching their destination this past weekend. In a post on the Elmore County Sheriff's Facebook page, shows bags of marijuana confiscated in a traffic stop just west of Glenns Ferry on Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 84. The sheriff's office says the estimated street value of the pot is $80,000. Two people where booked into the jail on trafficking in marijuana charges.

