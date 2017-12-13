44 Pounds of Pot Nabbed by Elmore County

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho authorities stopped 44 pounds of marijuana from reaching their destination this past weekend. In a post on the Elmore County Sheriff's Facebook page, shows bags of marijuana confiscated in a traffic stop just west of Glenns Ferry on Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 84. The sheriff's office says the estimated street value of the pot is $80,000. Two people where booked into the jail on trafficking in marijuana charges.

