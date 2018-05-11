5 Free Mother’s Day Ideas In The Magic Valley

Mom has made some huge sacrifices for us throughout our lives, and even though we may not have the funding to get her everything she deserves (like a private island or a yacht) there are some things you can do for her that don't cost an arm and a leg.

1.) After doing a recent poll to see what moms REALLY want for Mother's Day, most of them said things like family time, a clean house and not having to cook. That is super easy! If you don't live with mom, head over there, clean up for her and cook her dinner and play some games with her. You can do all of those things for free.

2.) Check out Stricker Ranch. You can check it out for free, and if you eat before you go, you don't have to spend a dime. But I hear it is a pretty cool place.



3.) Go to a Movie Matinee on Saturday at the Twin Falls Library. The movie hasn't been announced, but all events at the Twin Falls Library are free! If your mom is a reader, she can get some books, get some quality time with her, and watch a free movie.

4.) Check out the Pet Parade and Craft Fair on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

5.) If your mom likes to garden and is interested in plants, go to the Native Roots Annual Mother's Day Event on Saturday.

A lot of these events are on Saturday and I would suggest bringing a little cash with you just in case you want to splurge a little. And if you are feeling like you should do more, just refer back to our number 1: mom really just wants a clean house, family time and a good meal. Do that as the icing on the cake.