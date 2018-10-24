5 Idaho Numbers Come Close to Sharing Mega ‘Billion’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Five numbers drawn in Idaho for the Mega Millions drawing that exceeded a billion dollars were one number short of sharing the jackpot. Two of those numbers were purchased in Twin Falls County, according to Idaho Lottery officials. The Tuesday night draw brought in $1.537 billion. The five in Idaho matched the first five numbers: 05,28,62, 65, 70, but not the Megaball, which was 5. One of the tickets sold in Twin Falls County is worth $10,000 and the other is worth $30,000. One man from Kuna has already claimed his prize of $30,000. Check those numbers.