5 Pizza Places That Need To Re-Open In Twin Falls Right Now [Poll]

There really isn't a shortage of pizza places in Twin Falls. There are some decent options. But from what I understand, there is nothing that compares to these 5 places.

Me 'N Ed's - I have only lived here two and a half years, never eaten there and I miss this place. Everything I have heard is how great the food and atmosphere was. It was THE hang out spot, especially if you were playing a softball game. You wanted beer and pizza, you went to Me 'N Ed's

Keystone Pizza - This is another place I have heard nothing but great things about. I googled it, and apparently there is one in Caldwell, but I doubt it is the same.

Grizzly Bear Pizza - again, can these places come back because even though I have never had their food, I miss it. I am legitimately sad that I missed this experience in my life.

Godfather's Pizza - this is one I can attest to, there was one where I grew up and it was AMAZING! What happened to that chain? How could something so good just go away?

Dale's Dogs - Ok, this one seems really weird, but apparently not only was it the best authentic hot dog joint, but apparently they had authentic Chicago style pizza. Both of those things I could use in my life right now.

Which one do you miss the most?

Any that you think should have made the list?