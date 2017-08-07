5 Places In Idaho Better Than Idaho Falls For Viewing The Solar Eclipse
There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017 and it seems most people have a pretty good idea of where they are going to be for the celestial viewing. The problem is that a lot of people are all going to the same places and those places are going to be crazy packed! Idaho Falls has been called out nationally as a place to be (so you know that is going to be a crazy place) and Boise is one of the big cities in the path of the eclipse. If you would rather not have to fight crowds or pay a months mortgage for a room, there are plenty of more off the grid locations for viewing the solar eclipse in Idaho.
I have a sister who lives near Arco and she told me about a music festival and party that they are throwing for the eclipse. Mackey is also having a viewing event. Some residents are cashing in though and asking up to $300 for RV camping in their yards!
Idaho's Local News 8 has a cool list of where you can view the eclipse, what time, and how long it will last.
So while Idaho Falls will be a great location for viewing with the eclipse lasting about 1:46, here are 5 places that will be better. As long as all this wildfire smoke clears.
- Arco/Mackey - eclipse will last 1:35-2:13
- Mt Borah - eclipse will last 2:12 (you may want to check if this is an option since I had heard that they are not allowing hikers on the day of the eclipse).
- Stanley/Redfish - eclipse will last 2:12
- Rexburg - eclipse will last 2:17
- Moose - eclipse will last 2:19