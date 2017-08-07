5 Places In Idaho Better Than Idaho Falls For Viewing The Solar Eclipse

There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017 and it seems most people have a pretty good idea of where they are going to be for the celestial viewing. The problem is that a lot of people are all going to the same places and those places are going to be crazy packed! Idaho Falls has been called out nationally as a place to be (so you know that is going to be a crazy place) and Boise is one of the big cities in the path of the eclipse. If you would rather not have to fight crowds or pay a months mortgage for a room, there are plenty of more off the grid locations for viewing the solar eclipse in Idaho.