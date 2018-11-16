5 Reasons To Adopt From The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

When looking for a new family pet/friend you have loads of options. There are no shortages of pets needing homes posted on social media and there always seems to be a friend that has kittens they need to get rid of. So, why should you adopt from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and not the sketchy guy with puppies in his van on Blue Lakes? Really, there are many reasons and we have the top 5 below.

The animals are ready for homes. Some of the cats and dogs at the shelter have already lived with another family and are now at the shelter for whatever reason. They are temperament tested so you can know if they get along well with other cats, dogs, or kids. They are spayed or neutered and have their shots already. When you get a pet from the shelter they are ready to be a part of your home. They are also microchipped. The shelter does microchipping on Wednesdays if you already have a pet in need of tracking otherwise your new furry friend is already easy to find if they get lost. You are helping support an organization who's sole purpose is the help homeless pets have a better life. Now, let's get the obvious out of the way - these cats and dogs are adorable! Most critters are cute but the added joy you get saving them from the Shelter is a definite plus!