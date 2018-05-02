5 Restaurants In Twin Falls Where You Can Eat For Half Price
Let's assume you need an excuse to eat out and save money. Here's your excuse, Mother's Day is right around the corner. She'd be proud of you for being money smart. Cinco de Mayo is this week and if we are stretching, Saturday is a great reason to go out and eat. Even if you don't need a good excuse, there are still great restaurants in and around Twin Falls where you can eat for half price right now. Maybe get a certificate for mom for Mother's Day or a bit further down the calendar for Father's Day.
Here are 5 places you can get food for half price with Seize The Deal Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Brickhouse
Twin Falls Brickhouse has a variety of feasting choices, including calamari, jambalaya, green chili lasagna, avocado salad, and ribeye! Plus, they have a full bar with local beers and wine list. You can use the Brickhouse for a family meal, hanging out with friends, or date night.
Get your certificate to eat for half price at the Twin Falls Brickhouse at Seize The Deal Twin Falls.
Tokyo
Tokyo is the place to go for fresh sushi, tempura and teriyaki dishes. They also offer a variety of sakes and Japanese beers to complement your meal. You don't even need a passport to have a tasty Japanese experience at Tokyo.
Get your Tokyo certificate to get $25 worth of food for $12.50 at Seize The Deal Twin Falls.
South Hills Bar and Grill
South Hill Bar and Grill is in Hansen, but it is worth the drive from Twin Falls! They have amazing burgers, tasty soups, and their famous broasted chicken is something everyone should try. They also offer a selection of beer and cocktails to complement your meal.
They also have you covered for entertainment if you think the drive is too far just to get food - they have pool tables and karaoke nights to keep the fun going after dinner is done.
Get your South Hills Bar and Grill certificate for half price food at Seize The Deal Twin Falls.
Yellow Brick Cafe
Yellow Brick Cafe is a new restaurant in downtown Twin Falls so maybe you haven't tried their food yet? Now you can try them out for half price! They purchase from local farms and growers in Idaho and their menu ranges from burgers and roasted chicken to soups and salads. They also offer adult drinks - and they have a rooftop patio where you can enjoy your food and the sun on a nice day!
Pay just $12.50 and get a $25 certificate to the Yellow Brick Cafe at Seize The Deal Twin Falls.
Train Station Pizza
Train Station Pizza is a bit of a drive from Twin Falls but it could be the perfect stop after a day in Hagerman. They've been serving up Italian food in Buhl for 35 years, using homemade crusts and sauces in their pizzas, calzones, and pasta. You can also get hoagies and entertain the kids with their big screen TV's.
Get your certificate to eat for half price at the Train Station Pizza restaurant at Seize The Deal Twin Falls.