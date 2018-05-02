5 Restaurants In Twin Falls Where You Can Eat For Half Price

South Hill Bar and Grill is in Hansen, but it is worth the drive from Twin Falls! They have amazing burgers, tasty soups, and their famous broasted chicken is something everyone should try. They also offer a selection of beer and cocktails to complement your meal.

They also have you covered for entertainment if you think the drive is too far just to get food - they have pool tables and karaoke nights to keep the fun going after dinner is done.

