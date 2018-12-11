5 Stocking Stuffers Idahoans Really Want

Idahoans have their own taste, if you are struggling to find some cool gifts or stocking stuffer, fortunately we can help!

We all know Idahoans love having "Idahome" or outdoorsy decorations.

1.) How about an Idaho Cutting board that shows the destinations. Or a topographic map of Idaho . That's pretty cool!

2.) Jewelry is always a good find. It doesn't have to be expensive. For a unique gift for an Idahoan, how about trying Idaho inspired necklaces .

3.) Idaho has some unique inspired treats as well. Is it really the holidays without some goodies? And is it really an Idaho holiday without the delicious Idaho Spud ? Who wouldn't be excited to see that.

4.) If you want to check out any other Idaho inspired cuisines, why not Idahoans favorite recipes compiled in one cook book ? That would be a great gift!

5.) And if none of those options seem right, it's pretty safe to say the Idahoan you are shopping for would love an Idahome decoration that fits their home.