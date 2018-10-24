5 Things Idahoans Had To Do Because They Didn’t Win The Lottery

Yes it is true, one person in South Carolina has won $1.6 billion dollars. We all like to talk about what we would do if we WON. Well, here is a reminder of the things we did today because we didn't.

1.) We woke up to go to work. Sorry, without those billions, we all had to wake up and get ready for work.

2.) We went to work. Come one, admit it, if you had that money you would never work again.

3.) You drove your normal car all day long. Yes, most of us don't own the Shelby, Viper, Lamborghini whatever is your dream car. We all drove our normal, average cars.

4.) We cooked our own meals. I would never cook again if I had that kind of money. But sadly, back to cooking macaroni and cheese and spaghetti for me.

5.) We went home to our homes and yards and responsibilities rather than being on a private beach somewhere sipping margaritas.

But all in all, that's ok. Sure, we didn't win the lottery, but we did wake up this morning. I'll take it.