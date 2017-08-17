5 Things People In Twin Falls Need To Stop Doing

I've lived in a lot of big cities - Salt Lake City, Kansas City, and Las Vegas and I can tell you that Twin Falls is an awesome place to live.

Is everything here rainbows and rose petals? No. But compared to most other cities we have it really good in The Magic Valley. Sometimes all it take to brighten your day is to look on the bright side of things and try to be a little more positive. That being said, here are just 5 things that people in Twin Falls need to stop doing and we'll all be a lot happier.