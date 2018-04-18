5 Things To Consider If Staying In Twin Falls After Graduation

If you are graduating high school this year, first of all congratulations! You have now finished the easiest part of your life! Here are some things you may want to know if you plan on staying in Twin Falls after you graduate.

1.) No one has it all figured out - don't compare yourself to others and even if it seems like your friend knows exactly what college they are going to and what they are going to study, or they are heading to the military, vocational school, farm, whatever. No one has it all figured out. Life will throw you curve balls. Learn to swing and miss. It's ok and encouraged. Figure out what you want to do.

2.) You don't have to go into the dairy or agriculture industry. There are a lot of job opportunities in medical, education, media, etc. Sure there is a lot of industry work, but there are a ton of other opportunities as well.

3.) Take Risks - especially if you aren't sure what you want to do with your life (most people don't). So, if you go to college, take some off the wall classes in your first years that sound interesting, it may help you figure out what you're passionate about. Plant a garden, see if you have the love and the green thumb for agriculture. Join a club and meet new people. You may be surprised how hard it can be to make friends when you are in every class with the same people for years. Ask that person out, rejection is not failure. Take the risk, if you don't you will regret it.

4.) We all had "That one teacher". Appreciate them, remember them, send them a thank you card or stay in contact. Especially staying in the area, take the time to visit with them. Not many people will take the time and care to help you the way that they have.

5.) Leaving or staying in Twin Falls does not define you as someone who can't move from home or someone trying to escape. If you stay, do it because you wanted to and you love the area and the people. There is a lot this place has to offer. If you decide to leave, good luck. Just because you stay now doesn't mean you can't leave later. And if you leave now, that doesn't mean you can't move back.

If you could give a graduating student who plans to stay in Twin Falls some advice, what would you say?