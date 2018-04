If you win $5,000 by entering the code words, here are five things you can do with that money in the Magic Valley.

1.) Play 625 rounds at Putter's Mini Golf

2.) Get 769 personal pizzas from Idaho Pizza Company

3.) Rent 2,856 movies from Redbox

4.) Have 238 hours at Jumptime Twin Falls

5.) Spend 294 hours in a VIP Pool at Miracle Hot Springs

What would you do with $5,000?