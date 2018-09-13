5 Things You Have To Do In The Magic Valley Before Halloween

It may seem a little early to start talking about Halloween, but it is only 6 weeks away. Before you know it, all the Christmas decorations will be out. Here are 5 things you have to do before Halloween.

1.) Go to at least one more farmer's market; or if you are feeling up for the challenge, ALL of the farmer's markets! Fall is just so much better with fresh fruits and vegetables.

2.) Check out a corn or straw maze! Those are a ton of fun to get lost in. Especially if they are haunted on top of it!

3.) Speaking of Haunted, you have to check out the Albion Haunted Houses, especially if you are a Halloween junky! They do a FANTASTIC job scaring people and giving you a ton of fear for your buck.

4.) Make sure you check out the Spirit Halloween store where Sears used to be in Twin Falls. You can do all your decoration, costume and party shopping there! They always have some awesome unique things to check out!

5.) Watch some scary movies! If you aren't a huge fan of the fright, Hocus Pocus is a must watch! If you are looking for something to do with the kids, go to Magic Valley Cinema 13 to watch Goosebumps 2!

