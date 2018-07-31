5 Twin Falls Restaurants That Don’t Get Enough Love

There are some amazing places to eat in Twin Falls. The ones that seem to be talked about the most are places like Elevation, Guppies, Buffalo Cafe and Norms. So we created a list of 5 delicious places that don't get enough attention.

1.) Emma's Cafe - it has some pretty great reviews plus some amazing food. I checked it out not too long ago and would definitely go back in a heartbeat. It is Bosnian food, and not usually very busy. Definitely deserves some more love.

2.) The Gyros Shop - In Downtown Twin Falls this place has great reviews. Gyros are pretty delicious. I have not heard a single bad thing about this place. You would think it would be busier with the amazing raves it gets.

3.) Blu - right across the street from Smith's in Twin Falls, Blu got a little heat when they first opened but they have completely blossomed. Their food is not only delicious but beautiful. They recently got a liquor license as well. Service has gotten much better and a new menu makes it even more delicious. Definitely could use more love.

4.) Pho Taki - a tiny little restaurant and Asian food market on Addison, it is pretty delicious food. Authentic and delicious. Plus, it has so many things in the shop you could pick up for yourself that you can't get anywhere else.

5.) Patagonia Grill - this is the newest restaurant on the list and it is absolutely amazing. Empanadas are hand made, authentic Argentinian food and much more on the menu. Definitely worth stopping in and grabbing an empanada or 20. Trust me, you are going to want to show this place some love.