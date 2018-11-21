5 Twin Falls Restaurants You Can Eat At On Thanksgiving

Not everyone wants to cook but everyone wants a Thanksgiving meal. Here are 5 Twin Falls restaurants you can visit for Thanksgiving.

1.) Jaker's - they will have their Thanksgiving day buffet

2.) Elevation 486 will be open from noon until 5 PM Thanksgiving day

3.) Canyon Crest will be open 11AM - 4PM

4.) Golden Corral is offering their buffet Thanksgiving Day

5.) Perkins Restaurant will also be open Thanksgiving.

So we know we are missing some, but these are some of the options you have if you want Thanksgiving dinner without the cooking and the mess.