5 Ways To Help Magic Valley Girl With Cancer

Two year old Cosette has been diagnosed with Leukemia, so now the community is rallying around her to help her beat cancer. If you are interested in helping, here are 5 ways you can help Cosette's battle against cancer.

1.) Do Reps for Princess Cosette at Anytime Fitness



Pick up your pledge form from Anytime Fitness Twin Falls, choose three workouts, pledge your number of max reps, collect your supporters donations and turn in your donations by May 18th.

There will be prizes for those who raise the most, and you can donate at either the Twin Falls or Burley locations. All proceeds go to her family.



2.) Take exercise classes at Studio G on May 19th.



3.) Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/theprincesscosette

4.) If you can't help financially or through exercise, see about creating a fundraiser for Princess Cosette.