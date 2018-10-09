5 Ways To Stay Safe And Have Fun In Twin Falls This Halloween

Each family and child have different reactions to Halloween. Some love the spooky and others hate it. Here are 5 ways to make sure everyone stays safe and still has a great time this year.

1.) Check/Get a " teal pumpkin ". If your child has a food allergy, look for homes that have a teal pumpkin on the porch. That is a sign they have treats that are good for kids sensitive to certain allergies. If you are interested in making sure that every child who comes to your door gets a treat, consider placing a teal pumpkin on your porch.

2.) If you or your kids aren't super into the scary aspect of Halloween, consider going to a trunk or treat or trick or treat on Bish's street . It is a safe environment, safe candy and a controlled zone. Usually nothing is too scary and you don't have to worry about a lot of things some parents may be concerned aboutl

3.) Consider getting a costume with lights. If you have never seen the glow stick costumes , you are seriously missing out. They are adorable and easy to see on dark streets and you won't lose a child.

4.) Make sure you know how your kids will react to scary things. Adults (like myself) really enjoy making their homes scary and have things pop out at children. Half the fun of Halloween is getting a little scared right? Well, we don't want to ruin it for the littles. If they don't like being scared make sure you don't go to a home with creatures and anima-tronics that move and scream because it may traumatize them. Not to mention, it kind of makes the people in the house feel bad that they ruined Halloween for them.

5.) This one seems obvious, but check your candy. Not only do you get to scope your kids goods for all your favorites, but you can make sure it is all safe. Not only for those psychos who may actually want to hurt kids, but also because there are a ton of different candies out there. You want to make sure none of them are choking hazards or have hidden ingredients your kid may have an adverse reaction to.

Most of all, Halloween can be a great time for the family. We want to make sure that all kids and adults are safe. Don't drink and drive, watch for children crossing streets and above all enjoy the candy!