50 Fast Facts About Idaho

Picture by Bill Colley.

Call this things most of you already know.

American Falls was entirely moved when a new dam was constructed

I’m a believer the Internet is a double-edged sword.  There’s a lot of baloney online and some outright dangers.  On the other hand, daily I type in the name of the state and check news from Coeur d’Alene to Preston.

I come across some really, really wonderful sites I’d best describe as an encyclopedia of Idaho.  This one I really enjoyed.  Click here and see some 50 facts about the state.  American Falls was entirely moved when a new dam was constructed and Bruneau Canyon is breathtaking with some massive dimensions.

And I’ve been to a great many places mentioned on the list and only have thousands more stops ahead.

