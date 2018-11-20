50 Fast Facts About Idaho

Call this things most of you already know.

I’m a believer the Internet is a double-edged sword. There’s a lot of baloney online and some outright dangers. On the other hand, daily I type in the name of the state and check news from Coeur d’Alene to Preston.

I come across some really, really wonderful sites I’d best describe as an encyclopedia of Idaho. This one I really enjoyed. Click here and see some 50 facts about the state. American Falls was entirely moved when a new dam was constructed and Bruneau Canyon is breathtaking with some massive dimensions.

And I’ve been to a great many places mentioned on the list and only have thousands more stops ahead.