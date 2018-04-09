Fifty Geese Fatally Fried In Freak Event Over Idaho Falls

More than 50 geese were killed in flight this past weekend from what Idaho officials are calling a freak event.

A lightning strike that took place just before 8 p.m., Saturday evening over Idaho Falls, is being blamed for the mass bird deaths, according to a report by eastidahonews.com .

The snow geese reportedly landed in a parking lot near Yellowstone Avenue and Lincoln Road, and were gathered by Idaho Department of Fish and Game . A department employee said the flock was likely taking part in its annual migration to Canada.