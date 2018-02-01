50 Year Anniversary Of Completion Of Hells Canyon Dam

Idaho is home to many dams, but there's one in particular that is quite unique, in that it connects more than one state, and is surrounded by some of the most beautiful countryside found anywhere.

The Hells Canyon Dam, which boarders Oregon and is located 160 miles northwest of Boise, was completed in 1968, and is owned by the Idaho Power Company. The dam is one of 37 found in the Gem State, and is the fifth tallest, according to Wikipedia. It has a height of 330 feet, and funnels water from the Snake River.

Above is a video that gives a bird's eye view of the dam, and the marvelous surroundings of this stretch of Idaho's Snake River.