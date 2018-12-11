511 Idaho Will Shut Down for Maintenance Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The 5-1-1 travel information system for Idaho will be down late Wednesday for maintenance. The Idaho Transportation Department says the website, phone line and phone app will not have current driving conditions for about five hours Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. and going to about midnight. Any accidents or current conditions of roadways will not be available during that time. ITD encourages drivers to check on conditions between 6 and 7 p.m. before the system goes down. Cameras and weather stations will be updated normally. ITD says once the system maintenance is complete information will be updated.