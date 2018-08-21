511 Traveler Services to Undergo Maintenance

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho's 511 Traveler Services will undergo maintenance later this week, making information about current driving conditions on its platform unavailable for a period of time.



The service’s website, phone line and app will receive maintenance from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 22-23 and from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 23-24.

The Idaho Transportation Department says,

Those who have the app installed on their smart phones may see a map if they access the app, but it will not be displaying information. Drivers interested in conditions on highway routes are encouraged to call between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on those evenings, or visit the app or web page at the same time to get current driving conditions.

Service will be restored after 2 a.m., ITD says.