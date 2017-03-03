6 Idaho Hot Springs To Visit Before Winter Is Over

Most of us have lived in Idaho long enough to know that today you may be wearing shorts and tomorrow you'll be wearing gloves and shoveling snow.

A great thing about living in Idaho though is that whether it is warm or cold there are loads of hot springs waiting to warm our bodies! We spent a good portion of our summer vacation in the hot springs at Featherville and I bet they would be awesome right now!

A new video from Visit Idaho spotlights 6 hot springs that you may have never visited. On their list is the Gold Bug, Frenchman's Beard, Trail Creek, Mountain Village Resort, Mundo Hot Springs, and Miracle Hot Springs right here in the Magic Valley.