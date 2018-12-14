6 Inappropriate And Funny Business Signs In Twin Falls Right Now
While many businesses around Twin Falls are decorating for Christmas others are putting clever and in many cases questionable messages on their marquees. I decided to go out and find these signs after someone posted on a closed Facebook group one that read 'Our Subs Are An Honest 12 Inches Even When Its Cold Outside'. That's a bold, funny, and borderline inappropriate statement to put on a business sign. So, here are 7 more either clever, funny, or questionable business messages from around Twin Falls.