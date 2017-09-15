6th Annual Pooch Splash at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls

Dog owners will be happy to know that there is one day each year that you're allowed to take dogs to play at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls.

September 16, 2015 will mark the 6th annual 'Pooch Splash' at Dierkes Lake. You can bring your dog to Dierkes between 10am- 2pm and let your dog run, play and swim off-leash.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 per dog. The first 100 dogs to be registered will receive a doggie bag full of goodies. The normal park fee at Dierkes is waived for those that pay to attend the Pooch Splash.

