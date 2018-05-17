7 National Guard Members Return to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – After nine months in Romania, seven members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 937th Engineer Detachment returned home to their waiting families on Wednesday.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Citizen-Soldiers of the 937th and am happy to welcome them back to their families and loved ones here in Idaho,” Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, assistant adjutant general, Army and commander of the Idaho Army National Guard, said in a prepared statement.

The 937th’s outstanding performance on this deployment demonstrates the Idaho Army National Guard’s ability to deploy and execute its mission anywhere in the world.

The 937th, a firefighting team, provided firefighter support to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, and the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, according to the news release. The unit was utilized as emergency first responders to provide firefighter services to base assets, airfield, aircraft and runway support for multi-national air assets.

The seven-Soldier unit mobilized in July 2017. Sgt. 1st Class Duane Nelson said: