BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A group of sheep met the front end of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Blaine County when they tried to cross Highway 20.

Seven sheep were killed in the single-vehicle crash, but luckily, according to authorities, the driver – a human, not a sheep – was uninjured.

The crash was reported at 11:47 a.m. at milepost 174 near Stanton’s Crossing, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. An Idaho State Police trooper in the area responded to the scene, and ISP is conducting the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shannon Ferguson, 45, of Fairfield was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when a group of sheep, which ran ahead of the main flock traveling towards the Sheep Bridge Crossing, crossed the highway.

Authorities said seven sheep died from the collision and Ferguson’s vehicle had to be towed.

Sheriff Steve Harkins urges drivers to be cautious and stay alert for both sheep and wildlife migrating through the area this time of year.

Sheep, on the other hand, should listen to their herders and not stray from the main flock.