70 Bison Killed So Far This Year by Montana Hunters

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say 70 bison have been shot by hunters so far this year. The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that 59 of those bison were killed on the west side near West Yellowstone, while 11 were killed in the Gardiner area. The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes killed 39 bison, while 24 were killed by state hunters. The Montana hunting season runs through Feb. 15. Five Native American tribes have treaty rights to hunt bison in Montana. Aside from hunting, tribes also receive meat when Yellowstone National Park culls bison in the park. Last year, the park culled more than 1,200 bison. The park's total bison population is about 5,400.