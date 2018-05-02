72 Year Old Boise Woman Injured By Bison

A 72 year old Boise woman was attacked by a bison and injured in Yellowstone National Park.

On May 1st, according to the press release, Virginia Junk was tossed off a trail by a bison in the Old Faithful area. She was butted in the thigh, pushed and tossed off the trail.

Junk apparently did not see the animal near the trail when she came around a bend and could not get out of the animals way fast enough. She was treated for minor injures and transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. She is expected to make a full recovery.

She was not cited for the incident. There was only one bison injuring a visitor reported last year and 5 in 2015.