There is only 1 day every year that dogs are allowed to play and relax in Dierkes Lake and that day is coming up soon. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter annual Pooch Splash is happening on September 15th from 10a-2p.

Event fee is $10 per dog and the park admission fee is waived for event attendees. This is the only chance each year to let your dogs out in the Dierkes waters for some fun in the sun. Don't miss out. Plus the event includes raffles, food and drink vendors, and more.

Also remember that right now all pet adoptions are free at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter!

2017 Pooch Splash Video Recap