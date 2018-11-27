83 Years Later Twin Falls Remembers Fallen Deputy

On November 26th, 1935, Deputy Henry C. Givens and Policeman Fontaine Cooper died from a gunshot wound suffered in the line of duty.

It has been 83 years since Deputy Givens was killed in the line of duty. Fontaine Cooper worked for the Idaho State Police. According to the Idaho Peace Officers Memoria l, they were shot while in a high speed chase trying to arrest a man for attempted kidnapping and murder. Givens died the next day on November 26th.

Fortunately they did catch the man who shot them, he was sentenced to hang but committed suicide 15 minutes before by jumping off a wall.

Never forget.