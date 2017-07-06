A Brief History of Montana Earthquakes

I’ve experienced three earthquakes (that I can recall) and found it thrilling. However, I’ve never lived through something on the scale of Northridge or Anchorage.

Just my luck, I drove home from Helena before the big quake northwest of the city. I’ve been reading up on the seismic activity in the area and some previous quakes have been quite devastating.

During the Great Depression, a strong shaker badly damaged half the buildings in Montana’s capital city. There are some neighborhoods where the structures appear designed to withstand just about anything Mother Nature could pitch. I got a close-up look at one old neighborhood where many of the early mining barons built lavish homes of stone. The city really is a remarkable place and yet, it’s only half the size of Twin Falls.