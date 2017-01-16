A “Civil Rights Icon” Tarnishes His Image (Opinion)

Media can’t mention him without always placing the first three words before John. This is all part of the nefarious effort to discredit Donald Trump. Lewis may have once been heroic. So was Benedict Arnold. During the primary season, the Georgia Congressman was a hatchet man for the DNC in attacking Bernie Sanders. Now, he’s working to carry the attack to Trump. I’ll grant the President-Elect isn’t immune from slights following his methods for disparaging opponents and, yet. If Lewis is some sort of knight-in-shining-armor for the left his behavior tarnishes what he did 55 years ago. You can hear the discussion below.