A Colonel Says We’re at War With Islam

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is on record saying western institutions allow the spread of the new Caliphate.

Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle, suggests we start playing hardball with the Islamic World

Apparently, these same institutions can’t see terrorists under our own noses.  An old neighbor of mine, Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle, suggests we start playing hardball with the Islamic World.  Steve retired from the Air Force after serving in Southeast Asia as well as spending time in the Reagan Administration where Steve administered the Shuttle Challenger Commission.  He joined us on Top Story following the latest terrorist attack in London.  You can hear the Colonel’s strong medicine below:

