A One Tank Trip for Railroad Enthusiasts
Rail Museum
If you get through the air museum in Ogden early, then head downtown to the rail museum, which is actually three museums in one, celebrating rail travel, Browning firearms and the Browning car collection.
Last year I was looking at the old cars and met a volunteer. He’s originally from Canada but has lived in the states for almost 30 years and he just loves his work at the museum.
You can see the air museum, then get lunch on 25th Street and then walk to the rail museum. A couple of years ago I saw a national magazine where a writer claimed Ogden was reminiscent of the best of America in the 1950s. I think it’s among the best places in the teens!