A Proud Deplorable Dreg From Idaho

I’ve spent all but 8 years of my life in what you would call flyover country. The other years were spent in states considered elitist or at least controlled by elitists.

you would’ve figured the left would’ve learned we call it bad salesmanship

You get an idea really fast you aren’t wanted when you walk into a restaurant where the owner looks down his nose at you or when at a social event people even refuse to acknowledge your presence.

When Hillary Clinton sank her own campaign by calling you “deplorables” and “irredeemable” you would’ve figured the left would’ve learned we call it bad salesmanship. Now former Vice President Joe Biden is wading into the same waters.

He’s calling you “virulent” and “dregs”. Why not drag out “white trash” while you’re at it, Joe?

The thing is, mainstream media agrees with him. About the only coverage I can find about his comments come from alternative media sources. Like here and here . And these people wonder why you don’t vote for liberal causes?