A Shock Awaits Idaho Taxpayers

Idaho income tax filing may come this year with sticker shock! You may need to come up with hundreds of dollars and all at once. It’s the result of state tax rules that were made to adjust to changes last year in federal income tax.

If you failed to make some adjustments on your W-4, the result may be a big Idaho tax bill

If you failed to make some adjustments on your W-4, the result may be a big Idaho tax bill, although. If you file early and find you owe you’ll have until April 15 th to come up with the money.

Capitol reporter Betsy Russell is writing about what you could see. Click here to read what she says. Russell explains the change on your W-4 may be more complex than what you would expect. Changing withholding now could avoid a repeat shock next year.

The change in state tax code could well impact most married couples and large families. You may not have noticed the need for change because you believed the bigger paychecks of the last year were simply a result of alterations made by the federal government.