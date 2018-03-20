A Simple Test Can Help You Organize Your life
Anyone who has ever had a major change in where they live, where they work or who they cohabitate with knows old habits need changes. It may be of help to anyone looking to cope with dramatic change and additional stress in life
Or, at least the bad ruts we’ve fallen into. This week I started arriving at work earlier because a 2 hour weekday talk show is now a 4 hour weekday talk show.
I’ve got a new bedtime (luckily, I bought a new bed and am sleeping better), a new time to rise, find myself at work later in the day and need a new organizational plan both at work and home.
I came across this detailed bit of advice at the website Bustle.com. It may be of help to anyone looking to cope with dramatic change and additional stress in life. You’ll be guided to a test which determines your personality type. Not all habits fit all personalities. Good luck!