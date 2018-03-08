A Small Idaho Town May Be Home to the World’s Best Hamburger Joint

Better bring a truck for the portions of fries. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Great things can be found in tiny places.

Only in Your State is featuring a hamburger joint in Notus, Idaho, as perhaps one of the best places for a roadside meal in America.  A friend has joked I should be aware not to drive so quickly I miss the Garage Café.  I’ll disclose he grew up in a place even more remote!

I’ve sometimes driven two hours for a bite to eat but usually have some other plans on my itinerary.  A museum or some shopping, although.  From what I’m seeing on the website about Garage Café I could possibly make it the focal point of the trip.  After all, there is some great sight-seeing in between!

