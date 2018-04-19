A Sneak Peak At Record Store Day For Twin Falls’ Zepellin Fans

National Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 21, and that means some of the biggest names in music will be releasing new, or never-before-heard material.

Look what arrived in the mail! Led Zeppelin fans have had this on their radar since Jimmy Paige began dropping hints about this little, yellow guy back in October. Paige produced this 7-inch, limited edition single himself, in honor of Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary. The record includes previously unheard versions of "Rock and Roll," and "Friends."

The Cure, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Jimmy Hendrix and U2 are just a few more bands with releases tailored specifically for Record Store Day. For more information on upcoming releases, visit the official Record Store Day website .

Happy shopping!