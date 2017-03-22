A Solution for High Health Insurance Cost

There are growing alternatives to traditional health insurance.

Some churches have congregants share the burden of member’s healthcare costs. Some people are relying more on health savings accounts. In some places, doctors are moving to a subscription fee. Patients pay a flat monthly tab and then if they need to see a doctor the door is open.

Business Insider has an update. The story explains that it may well be the future of US healthcare. Does anyone really expect a serious long term solution from Washington?