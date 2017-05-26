A Very Popular Graco Child Car Seat Has Just Been Recalled

This is unfortunately a recall that will affect a lot of families. There is a car seat from Graco that has a defect that may cause it to fail to restrain a child in the event of a crash.

The car seat in question is the Graco My Ride 65. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration issued this alert that they said may affect over 25,000 car seats. Here are the specific numbers you need to look for along with a description of the defect from the NHTSA.

Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child.