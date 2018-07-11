A Visit to Idaho’s Oldest Building (Also Oldest Church)

Huckleberries are a part of Idaho’s oldest building.

The Cataldo Mission has a blue hew along the trim and portion of the ceiling. A historian explained to me the color comes from crushed berries used as paint.

Walking inside the building left me with a sense of veneration for the people who worshipped and served on the site. The neighboring visitor’s center and museum chronicles the early history of Christianity among the indigenous peoples.

Sadly, photographs are prohibited inside the museum but the Mission itself remains quite stunning.