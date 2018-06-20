Yes, you read that right, a water circus is coming to Twin Falls. What exactly is a water circus? Because it sounds pretty great.

Cirque Italia is coming to perform in Twin Falls July 5th through the 8th. The pop up tent performance will be set up outside Magic Valley Cinema 13 in the parking lot. This Italian based entertainment company incorporated over 35,000 gallons of water in to their performance.

Here is a video that gives you an idea of what they do and what is coming our way!

This is a travelling tent show like any other circus and performers like contortionists and aerial acts. Water and aerials! It looks pretty amazing!

Cirque Italia

Not only does it look awe inspiring, but there seems to be some comedy as well.

Cirque Italia