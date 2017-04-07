There's a storm moving through Southern Idaho right now with reports of dime size hail and wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Advisory for Northeastern Twin Falls, Northwestern Jerome and Southeastern Gooding counties until 1:15pm.

At 1210 PM MDT 4/7/17, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hagerman, or 15 miles southwest of Gooding, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Areas along I84 will be impacted with strong crosswinds.

This strong thunderstorm will be near Wendell around 1220pm, and Gooding and Jerome around 1230 PM MDT.