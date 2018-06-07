AAA Offers Driving Tips to Cut Down on Gasoline Fill-ups

The average price of a gallon of gas in Idaho on Thursday was $3.18. It is the most prices have been since 2014, according to AAA.

While it might be a while before prices at the pump go back down, there are several thing drivers can do so they don’t have to fill up so frequently.

AAA offers the following tips:

Slow down. The faster you drive the more fuel you use.

Share work or school rides by carpooling.

Do not use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.

Work from home, if possible

Want to get better gas mileage? Tryout these suggestions:

Anticipate your stops. (When approaching a red light, for instance, let your foot off the gas as early as possible.

What might be a surprise, AAA suggest you use your vehice's air conditioning because it creates less drag on the engine than driving with the windows open.

Maintain recommended tire pressure, as low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.

Keep those air filter clean. Clogged filters can reduce fuel economy and increase exhaust emissions.