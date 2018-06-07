AAA Offers Driving Tips to Cut Down on Gasoline Fill-ups
The average price of a gallon of gas in Idaho on Thursday was $3.18. It is the most prices have been since 2014, according to AAA.
While it might be a while before prices at the pump go back down, there are several thing drivers can do so they don’t have to fill up so frequently.
AAA offers the following tips:
- Slow down. The faster you drive the more fuel you use.
- Share work or school rides by carpooling.
- Do not use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.
- Work from home, if possible
Want to get better gas mileage? Tryout these suggestions:
- Anticipate your stops. (When approaching a red light, for instance, let your foot off the gas as early as possible.
- What might be a surprise, AAA suggest you use your vehice's air conditioning because it creates less drag on the engine than driving with the windows open.
- Maintain recommended tire pressure, as low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.
- Keep those air filter clean. Clogged filters can reduce fuel economy and increase exhaust emissions.
Visit this AAA page to see more ways to save money at the pump.